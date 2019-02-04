Emotions in my blood, am getting people's sympathy:Kumaraswamy

Prone to sentimental outbursts over coalition troubles, H D Monday said emotions were in "his blood" and he was getting sympathy of the people.

Asked if he wants to be a "tragic hero" with his frequent emotional outbursts and whether the people would accept it, he said "tragic heroes have been successful."



"You have seen it in movies," he said.

"Emotions are my weakness. It is in my blood. It is very difficult to control," told journalists here.

"I am getting sympathy of the people," he said.

Troubled by nagging pinpricks from a section of the Congress, has often said openly he was not a happy man.

The Congress-JDS squabbles had taken a turn for the worse Monday last when Kumaraswamy, in an emotional outburst, said he was even ready to step down from chief ministership after some hardcore MLA supporters of Siddaramaiah said they still considered him the

With tears trickling down his cheeks, Kumaraswamy had said in July last year that he was not happy being the chief minister and "I have swallowed poison like Lord Vishakantha (Shiva)."



After his remarks created a political strom, he had however later clarified that he was not referring to the JDS' coalition partner the in any manner.

