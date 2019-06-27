Engineer held for illegally carrying pistol, live cartridges

A 28-year-old man was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm and some live cartridges in district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Vishwajit alias Vishnu Vinayak Gotal, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, when he came near the gate of Tatwagyan Vidhyapeeth on Ghodbunder Road here on Tuesday, said.

During his search, the police seized a pistol, two magazines and four live cartridges from him, he said.

The accused, a resident of Nallasopara area in the neighbouring district, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Arms Act and the Police Act.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the firearm and if he was planning to sell it to someone, the added.

