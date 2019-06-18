England's Roy targets Australia match for World Cup return

is targeting England's match against arch-rivals for a return after being sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The in-form opening batsman has been ruled out of England's match against at Old Trafford on Tuesday and their pool encounter with at on Friday.

Roy tore his left hamstring in the field during England's eight-wicket win over the last week and did not bat, with Joe Root, who made a century, promoted to open alongside Jonny instead.

But having suffered a during England's tour of the earlier this year and with featuring a long pool phase that sees all 10 teams play each other ahead of the semi-finals, the 28-year-ol Roy is confident of returning to action.

"I did it in the and it was a lot worse," Roy told "It could be way worse -- the scan told me it's minimum 10 days. We've got to assess it as we go along."



"It's a huge understatement being frustrated, but I've got to keep smiling," the star added.

Roy hit a fifty in England's opening win over and then struck a commanding 153 in the host nation's victory over

But he fell for just eight during England's surprise 14-run defeat to at

Now he hopes to face reigning champions at Lord's on June 25.

"We're targeting but we'll see how this week goes," said Roy, whose opening partnership with has been a key factor in England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings and their status as favourites to win

"If this week goes to plan, then Australia. If not, then who knows. Hamstrings are such a grey area."



England Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back during the match but recovered to face Afghanistan, was in no doubt about Roy's importance to his side.

"I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament," Morgan told a pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Monday.

"He's out of the next two games, so we'll see how he pulls up after that."



Morgan said England had not yet discussed who should replace Roy if a permanent replacement were needed, adding: "He's obviously a huge part of what we've been doing.

He's in the best form of his life, so he's very important.

