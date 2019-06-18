ATK sign Fiji striker Roy Krishna

Two-time champions on Tuesday announced the signing of striker for the upcoming season.

Krishna last played as a striker for Wellington in the A-League, a professional men's league in and is also the captain of the national team.

The attacking forward scored 19 goals in 27 matches for the 2018-19 season with Wellington

Krishna started his career with the New Zealand Championship (NZFC) side Waitakere United from Fijian local outfit Labasa FC in January 2008. He started playing for Wellington in 2014.

In 2018-2019 A-League season, Krishna was Golden Boot winner and was also awarded the Johnny Warren for his performances.

" is our first signing of the season. He is a prolific striker with leadership skills under his belt. He will add attack and variety to the team and his confidence will give an edge. I am very happy to have him in ATK," head coach said in a statement.

