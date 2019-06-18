ATK sign Fiji striker Roy Krishna

Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on Tuesday announced the signing of Fiji striker Roy Krishna for the upcoming football season.
Krishna last played as a striker for Wellington Phoenix FC in the A-League, a professional men's soccer league in Australia and is also the captain of the Fiji national football team.
The attacking forward scored 19 goals in 27 matches for the 2018-19 season with Wellington Phoenix FC.
Krishna started his career with the New Zealand Football Championship (NZFC) side Waitakere United from Fijian local outfit Labasa FC in January 2008. He started playing for Wellington Phoenix FC in 2014.
In 2018-2019 A-League season, Krishna was Golden Boot winner and was also awarded the Johnny Warren Medal for his performances.
"Roy Krishna is our first international striker signing of the season. He is a prolific striker with leadership skills under his belt. He will add attack and variety to the team and his confidence will give an edge. I am very happy to have him in ATK," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said in a statement.
