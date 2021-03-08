Entry, exit gates of stations on a section of Green Line closed: DMRC

-
ALSO READ
Entry, exit closed at Delhi metro stations from Tikri to Brigadier Hoshiar
Farmers stir: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri, 3 other stations
Delhi Metro resumes services on Red, Green, Violet lines from today
Delhi Metro to resume full services from today, DMRC urges for prudence
Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor to be built in Phase-4
-
Entry and exit gates of stations on the Tikri Kalan-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line have been closed for security reasons, the DMRC said.
Tikri border is one of the epicentres of the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.
"Security update Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed," the DMRC tweeted.
The stations that fall between these two stations are -- Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU