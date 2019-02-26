Entry points of Delhi to get facelift as Tourism gets Rs 49 cr budget allocation

The government on Tuesday proposed a budget of Rs 49 crore for implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of the Tourism department, allocating a major chunk of the fund for beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates of the city.

Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors.

"Our government has prepared a concept plan for beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates of The beautification of entry points in Delhi will give an aesthetic look to the commuters entering Delhi," he said.

Five entry points have been identified for taking up the beautification and makeover in phase-I at Gurugram Border, Tikri Kalan Border, Ghazipur Border, and border near Kaushambi, Sisodia said.

Seven more entry points will be identified for beautification in the second phase during 2019-20, he said.

The government has prosed a budget of Rs 25 crore for fiscal year 2019-20 for beautification and creation of entry gates, the deputy chief said.

He said the government intends to develop as a world class tourist destination for international and domestic tourists, particularly by developing area around the

"The development of this tourist place will be eco-sensitive. Tourist amenity and information centre will also be provided with shuttle service and guided tour of the and the viewing gallery," he added.

A is being appointed for preparatory work for development of river front of Yamuna, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)