Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'killed'

Turkish Recep Erdogan on Wednesday said his close ally was "killed" and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-

"Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes. Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him," Erdogan said during a televised speech in

"Morsi was killed, he did not die of natural causes." Erdogan forged close ties with Morsi, Egypt's first and a prominent member.

But Ankara's relations with ties deteriorated after the Egyptian military, then led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, ousted Morsi in 2013. Sisi then became president.

Erdogan has sharply denounced the military takeover and called it a "coup".

On Wednesday, he said he would follow up on the process related to Morsi's death.

"We will do whatever is needed for to be tried in international courts." The attorney general's office has said that Morsi was "transported immediately to the hospital", where medics pronounced him dead - a version confirmed by a judicial source.

Morsi was buried on Tuesday, as rights groups including and called for an independent probe into the causes of his death.

Erdogan on Tuesday joined in prayer at an mosque for the former Egyptian leader.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)