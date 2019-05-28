Anchorwomen: Chinese, US TV hosts primed for showdown

The US- trade talks may be on hold but their war on words is heating up, with Chinese and US TV anchors primed for a rare television that hopes will prove a popular draw.

An anchor from China's English-language state broadcaster CGTN and a presenter from Fox Business -- part of Donald Trump's network -- have agreed to the unusual showdown after trading barbs on

The verbal spat erupted when CGTN anchor Liu Xin, host of "The Point", took offence to a description of in the Trish show.

Liu slammed Regan for her "economic warmongering", after the latter accused of "stealing as high as $600 billion in intellectual property" every year from the US, Regan shot back immediately on her show saying "the Chinese are launching a full scale information war against the of America and their newest target, me".

She also challenged Liu on to an "HONEST on #trade," which Liu accepted saying she doesn't want to "play any mud throwing game". The live is slated for Wednesday 8:00 pm (1200 GMT) and Liu will appear on Regan's show.

Chinese has chimed in -- helping to drum up interest -- with the mouthpiece mentioning the debate on its and it's sister paper, the Global Times, announcing the showdown in an article.

Even China's chipped in saying "I'm like everyone, I'm interested in it. I hope everyone will watch it", during a regular briefing Tuesday.

It is unclear whether the debate will be broadcast live for Chinese audiences. Regan's Fox biography says she is a member of The and a graduate, while Liu Xin kicked off her career by winning the 1996 International Public Speaking Competition in English.

Since a date was set for the battle of wits, a video of Liu competing in an international English speech competition in 1996 in has been widely circulated on Chinese

Reactions to the debate on Chinese social media was mixed.

While well-heeled, tech-savvy young nationalists who call themselves China's "Little Pink" army on social media has called Regan "a demagogue like Trump" others have used it to make tongue-in-cheek comments on China's online and

"There is no point to debate with govt controlled reporter if it isn't broadcast live and unfiltered to mainland on real time," said one user. "Otherwise, you are helping which can declare a victory no matter what the result is with edited version." "Explain why the media can tweet, but the people is not allowed?" asked a user China's Twitter-like microblogging site

