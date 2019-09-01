JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Over 1.9 mn applicants left out of NRC, parties call the list 'faulty'
Business Standard

Arif Khan, BJP's Soundararajan, Koshyari, Dattatreya appointed governors

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary, moves to Raj Bhavan in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bandaru Dattatreya
Bandaru Dattatreya

Senior BJP leadersri Bhagat Singh Koshya and Tamilisai Soundararajan were appointed as Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana on Sunday.

Former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya were appointed as Governors of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, according to an official statement.

Fifty-eight-year-old Soundararajan, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's national secretary, moves to Raj Bhavan in Telangana.

The post was under the dual charge of E S L Narasimhan, who was the Governor of Andhra Pradesh before its bifurcation. He recently demitted office.

Koshyari replaces Vidya Sagar Rao, whose five-year term came to an end.

Former civil aviation minister Khan takes over as the Governor of Kerala, replacing P Sathasivam, the former chief justice of India whose five-year term came to an end.

Dattatreya has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh replacing Kalraj Mishra, who moves to Rajasthan.
First Published: Sun, September 01 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU