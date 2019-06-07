A says an hearing will begin in January for a top of the Chinese tech company wanted by the U.S on fraud charges.

British Columbia's on Thursday accepted a proposal by Meng Wanzhou's defense team to start her hearing January 20, more than a year after she was taken into custody at

says the schedule could allow the case to wrap up within two years, which he says would be a "record" for such a complicated case.

The wasn't in

The has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei's dealings with in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. Both Meng and deny any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)