Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan deposes before Parliamentary panel

Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff.

Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.

Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the director of

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on banning the Bajrang Dal on Facebook, sources said.

The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group due to financial considerations and concerns over the safety of its employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)