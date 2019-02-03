Facing loan repayment demands, five of trader's family commit suicide: Police

In a tragic incident, four members of a local trader's family, facing demands for repayment of from lenders, were found dead Sunday morning, while a fifth one died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said Ramesh Gupta's body was found near railway tracks at Surajkund overbridge, while those of his wife (45), daughter (10) were found at his home Sahebganj area under station area of the district.

The trader's elder daughter (20) too was found unconscious in the house and was rushed to here, where she died during the treatment a few hours later, police said.

of Police said, "Before dying, Gupta said all of the family members had consumed poison. There was a lot of pressure on the family members, due to huge taken."



"The which the family consumed last night contained poison. went towards railway track to kill himself," Gupta quoted as saying before her death.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, said police, adding the matter is being probed.

Local residents said Gupta had taken huge and had been facing persistent demands from lenders to clear his dues.

He was also facing losses in business and used to remain disturbed, they said.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, expressed "deep sorrow" over the death of trader's family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)