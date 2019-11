A meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAs is being held here on Sunday, a day after the sudden swearing in of party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Union minister Raosaheb Danve are among those present at the meeting, held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar, party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)