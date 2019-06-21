Envoys, diplomats celebrate Yoga Day; Jaishankar says its growing reach and acceptance is evident

Nearly 60 of various countries stretched and bent in different yogic postures in unison here to mark the International Day of Yoga, with many hailing the ancient practice as a "wonderful contribution" of to the world.

The envoys as well as several senior diplomats from and other countries rolled out the mats and performed various 'asanas' in a capacious hall at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri at a Day event hosted by the

S in his address said, "Its (Yoga's) growing reach and acceptance is evident everywhere and I am sure particularly in the countries that are represented here."



"By celebrating the International Day of together, we celebrate our common humanity. We are recognising that we have shared bonds. We are also acknowledging our sense of a shared global destiny," he said.

The also reiterated Narendra Modi's words from his address at the mega event in Ranchi that "yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga".

"Its inclusion as world intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO underlines its global significance and benefits for entire humanity," said.

Dominican Republic's in New and of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, who was present at the event, told PTI, "Several countries were represented at the event. Nearly 60 took part in it, besides senior diplomats from other countries".

"We appreciate that S led the event hosted by the MEA on Yoga Day. The bonds among different countries will grow stronger with such events," he said.

of Walter J Lindner, who came to the event wearing white kurta-pyjama, after the function said, "I feel a bit exhausted, but happy."



"Yoga is extremely popular in Germany, and about four million people are celebrating it in today, in parks, open grounds, it is a very big thing today," he said, adding that "yoga brings together your brain, body and soul".

of Coromoto Godoy, who took charge as her country's in May, was ecstatic after participating in the event.

"This is the first time I took part in any Yoga Day event. It was wonderful, and I feel so relaxed. I and my husband, who also attended the event, both do yoga before starting work at the embassy," said Godoy, who sported a thematic white Yoga Day t-shirt.

" and both are very spiritual countries. I love India and its culture, and yoga is a wonderful contribution of India to the world," she told

Pham Sanh Chau, Egyptian Heba Elmarassi, Israel's ambassador Ron Malka, Bhutan's envoy Vetsop Namgyel, Bosnia-Herzegovina Muhamed Cengic and envoys of Estonia, Slovenia, Gambia, also took part in the event.

"Yoga is a gift from India to the world and we are all very privileged to be part of this today. Besides health benefits, it also contributes to promotion of peace and happiness," Namgyel said.

Jaishankar later also tweeted about the event, "56 countries. 7 organisations. 250 diplomats on yoga mats @MEAIndia As PM @narendramodi said: "Yoga for all and all for yoga" #International Day of Yoga". And added, "Appreciate the enthusiastic participation of the diplomatic community in Wishing you all health, happiness and peace through yoga!"



Earlier in his address, the said, when the had called for observing June 21 as the International Day of Yoga at the in September 2014, the proposal received an "unprecedented response."



"What we saw was a record 177 countries adopting a resolution in a record time of 75 days," he said.

Events at iconic landmarks across the globe have taken place with participation of hundreds of thousands of people since then, Jaishankar said, adding that heads of state, heads of government, senior dignitaries, celebrities and ordinary people have all graced the occasion.

"It's (yoga) not just a science, it is a science of well-being, the science of integrating body, mind and soul, the science of actualizing our true potential. Let the light of yoga illuminate the world, elevate the mind and empower mankind everywhere," he said.

MEA also took part in the event and performed several yoga routines.

ICCR Akhilesh Mishra were also present on the occasion.

