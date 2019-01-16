Families of three killed in 'fake' encounters demand probe into role of top cops, politicians

The family members of three men killed in alleged fake encounters by the Police between 2002 to 2006 Wednesday demanded investigation into the role of senior police officers and politicians of that time.

They said the Justice H S committee appointed by the did not investigate the role of senior police officers and top political leaders of the time.

They said the apex court should direct the committee to probe the role of the top political leaders.

The committee, which investigated 17 alleged fake encounters in from 2002 to 2006, has recommended prosecution of police officials in three cases.

In its final report filed in the Supreme Court, Justice said Sameer Khan, and were prima facie killed in fake encounters.

It indicted nine police officials, including three inspector-rank officers, in the three cases. However, it has not recommended prosecution of any or

Appearing before the media, family members of the three victims said the report did not probe the role of senior police officers and politicians.

Sarfaraz Khan, Sameer Khan's father, said, "We respect the probe report but demand that the direct Justice to further investigate the roles of senior police officers and politicians."



Relatives of others two victims echoed the demand.

The relatives of two of the victims, who were offered Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh by the committee, said the money was too little and sought Rs 1 crore in compensation.

"I have five children and we have been fighting for justice for last thirteen years. Who would take care of my children? Had they (top politicians) wanted, the police officers could have been punished," said Jafar's wife

Her husband was killed by the police when he was on pilgrimage to Mehsana from Ahmedabad and the family, which lived in Mumbai, was handed the body after seven days, she said.

"I need more compensation for the murder. Rs 1 crore is what we demand," she said.

Grandson of Haji Ismael, Mehrab, said his father and grandfather were abducted by police in the presence of a senior from Lonavala. His grandfather was killed in Umargam.

"We want justice for my grandfather. I am here to request to direct Justice Bedi to investigate the case in depth," said Mehrab, who lives in

said the report is not acceptable to the family members of the victims who will be approaching the Supreme Court which is hearing the case.

