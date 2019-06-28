Family of 6 struck by lightning in Vadodara, one killed

A man was killed and five members of his family injured Friday in lightning in Fatehgunj locality of Gujarat's Vadodara district, a medical official said.

Naalsingh Jamalsingh Parmar (35) was at a construction site when lightning struck near the old post office building in the locality, state-run SSG Hospital Superintendent Dr Deveshwar Pandey told PTI.

"Six members of a family were brought in after being struck by lightning. One of them died while the others are undergoing treatment," he said.

The official added that the family, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, work at a nearby construction site and were standing beneath a tree to save themselves from rain when the incident happened.

The Vadodara District Flood Control said that the city recorded nine millimetres of rainfall till 6pm Friday.

Waghodiya tehsil in the district received 46 mm while Savli got 44 mm of rains, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)