Om Birla -- From grassroots politician to LS speaker

The new speaker, Om Birla, a two-time from Rajasthan, is a relative newcomer for the post traditionally held by seniors.

A surprise pick by the ruling BJP-led NDA, Birla's name was proposed by himself for the post, sources said. The 56-year-old is considered to be close to both Modi and (BJP)

Birla's nomination for the speaker's post also has the backing of non-NDA parties such as the YSR Party (YSRCP) and the

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

He won his first election in 2014 and was again elected this year from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat. Birla defeated Congress's Ramnarayan Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the recently-concluded

A conscientious parliamentarian, Birla has registered an 86-per cent average attendance in the House, asked 671 questions, participated in 163 debates and introduced six private members' bills in the 16th Lok Sabha.

From 1991 to 2003, he was a key in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as a state-level first and then, as a vice- at the national level.

Birla, who holds a Masters degree in commerce, is a member of the Standing in Parliament, the and the for the

He succeeds eight-time MP as the Lok Sabha speaker, a post traditionally held by senior MPs.

However, this is not the first time that a relative newcomer has occupied the position. In 1996, G M C Balayogi, also a two-time MP then, was elected as the in the of Parliament.

After his death in a helicopter crash in 2002, leader and first-time MP was appointed to the position.

