Federer, Nadal march on at French Open

made short work of Argentinian to become the oldest man in 28 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at on Sunday, while claimed his 90th win.

The 37-year-old Federer, playing at for the first time since 2015, claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over world number 68 Mayer in a sweltering 32 degrees and will face either Greek star or close friend and fellow Swiss in the last eight.

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, is the oldest man to make the quarter-finals of a Slam since at

"It's fabulous that I can spend this time in Paris," said Federer who last played the tournament in 2015 when he lost in the quarter-finals to Wawrinka.

Tsitsipas defeated Federer in the last 16 of in January.

"I was prepared for the worst scenario, losing in the first round in three sets. But I am super happy with my performance.

"I will need to play like this again against either Stan or Tsitsipas."



Federer will be playing in his 54th quarter-final at a Slam, cementing his place on top of the all-time men's list.

Despite leading Wawrinka 23-3 in career head-to-head meetings, Federer said he still remembers his quarter-final loss to his friend in four years ago.

"I have a bad memory of it. Stan beat me in three sets with his terrible shorts!" Federer didn't face a break point in the fourth-round match against an outclassed Mayer on Court Philippe Chatrier.

- Nadal eases through -



=======================Reigning champion Nadal continued his bid for a record-extending 12th title by beating Grand Slam debutant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

World number 78 Londero had his moments, breaking Nadal when 4-1 down in the third set, but the 17-time champion always looked too strong, powering 40 winners past the Argentinian.

Nadal will face either Japanese seventh seed or home favourite in his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I am very happy. Juan is a very good so I congratulate him and his team," said Nadal.

"It's an incredible feeling to be in another quarter-final at this tournament which has been the most special of my career."



The 32-year-old Spaniard has only been defeated twice in his career and has a 10-2 record over Nishikori while he has yet to lose to Paire in four matches.

- Vondrousova sets up Martic clash -



====================================



In a wide-open women's draw after the shock exits of top seed and 23-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday, 19-year-old reached her maiden quarter-final by thrashing Anastasija Sevastova.

The unseeded Czech, ranked 38th, overcame a tame effort from Latvian 12th seed Sevastova, winning 6-2, 6-0 in only 59 minutes.

"You can't expect you're going to play quarter-finals in a Grand Slam, but I played some tough matches," said Vondrousova. "I'm just happy with my game."



She will face 31st seed for a semi-final spot, after the Croatian followed up her third-round upset of second seed by coming from a set down to beat Estonia's

The 28-year-old booked her place in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

British number one continued her comfortable progress through the draw by seeing off Croatia's to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final since in 2017.

The 26th seed overpowered Vekic 6-2, 6-4 to set up a last-eight tie with either last year's runner-up or 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.

"I feel fortunate to have played in the why I did against a like Donna," she said.

On Saturday, Japanese star Osaka's bid for a third successive Grand Slam title found an underwhelming conclusion with an erratic display in defeat by Katerina Siniakova, before Williams crashed out in similarly poor fashion to fellow American

At least five women will reach their first Roland Garros quarter-final this year, the first time that has happened since 2001.

"It's nice to see competitive matches and for people to also enjoy matches where nothing's a given, and it can be unpredictable. I think that's the beauty of sport," said Konta.

