More leaders, including INLD MP, join BJP

Ram Kumar Kashyap, sitting INLD in Rajya Sabha, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party working JP Nadda.

Besides him, two-time former from Kannur in Kerala A P Abdullakutty, who had been in the CPI(M) and the and was ousted from both parties for praising Narendra Modi, and also joined the saffron party.

They met Nadda and were enrolled into the BJP.

Kashyap was the lone (INLD) in the upper house. With this, the BJP's strength in the has increased to 76.

Abdullakutty was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2009 for praising the then Gujarat He then joined the Congress, which recently axed him after he credited Modi government's welfare measures for the BJP-led NDA's big win in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, two INLD MLAs and had also joined the BJP.

