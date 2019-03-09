FIFA warns scandal-hit Oceania: Clean-up 'vital for survival'

warned the scandal-scarred Confederation on Saturday that it was on its "last opportunity" to clean up its act.

The message was personally delivered by Gianni Infantino, the of world football's governing body, while in to attend an OFC congress to elect a new

"It's vital that OFC turns the page. It's vital for the survival of in this part of the world," Infantino told reporters, adding he had emphasised the point in his address to the congress.

The strict message came just days after slapped a three-month ban on OFC and following an investigation into the resale of tickets at last year's in

The previous week, FIFA suspended former president for six years for corruption related to an NZ Dollar 15 million (USD10 million) OFC building project in

They were the latest in a series of scandals to hit Oceania, which is made up largely of small nations and is the smallest and weakest of FIFA's six continental confederations.

"If there is still somebody in who is involved in in any capacity, who has not realised yet that the time of abusing football for personal gain is over, then we can really not help it any more," Infantino said.

"But I'm sure from what I've heard, from what I've seen, that the message has definitely passed because this is really the last opportunity for Oceania."



The confederation has a long history of governance problems, although new president, of Vanuatu, said they had been addressed in "immense reforms" since Chung's resignation last year.

"We believe we are now on the right path to ensuring ethical breaches like those of the former president cannot be repeated," he said.

Chung's predecessor, Reynald Temarii of Tahiti, was forced out in 2010 after being implicated in a vote-selling scandal during an undercover newspaper sting.

In 2017, former Guam FA president Richard Lai, who served on FIFA's auditing body, was barred from football for life after admitting to accepting almost USD 1 million on kickbacks.

Another ex-OFC president, the late of New Zealand, created an uproar in 2000 during the vote to award

He had been instructed by Oceania to vote for but abstained from the final ballot, effectively handing the 2006 tournament to

Reports in German media in 2015 alleged Dempsey, who died in 2008, had been paid USD 250,000 on the eve of the vote by a marketing firm linked to the German bid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)