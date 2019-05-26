Tens of millions cast final votes as Europe Union chooses future course

Tens of millions of Europeans will vote Sunday as 21 countries choose their representatives in a battle between the nationalist right and pro-EU forces to chart a course for the bloc.

Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and were the first to open their polling stations at 0400 GMT.

Seven EU member states have already voted, and provisional results will be released late on Sunday once the rest of the union has taken part in the European

Eurosceptic parties opposed to the project of ever closer union hope to capture as many as a third of the seats in the 751-member Strasbourg assembly, disrupting the pro-integration consensus.

The far-right parties of Italian and France's Marine will lead this charge, and anti-EU ranks will be swelled by the Party of British populist

France's has taken it upon himself to act as figurehead for the centrist and liberal parties hoping to shut the nationalists out of key EU jobs and decision-making.

"Once again Macron is daring us to challenge him. Well let's take him at his word: On May 26, we'll challenge him in the voting booth," told a rally in on Friday.

Meanwhile, the mainstream parties are vying between themselves for influence over the choice of a new generation of top European officials, including the of the

And insiders are closely following the turnout figures, fearing that another drop in participation will undermine the credibility of the EU parliament as it seeks to establish its authority.

Britain and the were first to vote, on Thursday, followed by and the on Friday and Slovakia, and on Saturday, leaving the bulk of the 400 million eligible voters to join in on Sunday.

At the last EU election in 2014, had the lowest turnout of any country, at less than 14 percent, and is worried that the far-right is poised to profit.

"We see that extremists are mobilising, we see a lot their billboards and activities all over We can't let someone steal from us. It's our Europe," Kiska told reporters.

But the right and the far-right have not had everything their own way so far. In the Netherlands, the centre-left party of EU won the most votes and added two seats to the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) bloc in parliament, according to exit polls.

A day later, the S&D's centre-right rival the European People's Party (EPP) was buoyed by exit polls suggesting that Leo Varadkar's pro- party was in the lead in

If Britain leaves the on October 31, the latest deadline for Brexit, then its MEPs will not sit for long in the EU parliament but could still play a role in the scramble to hand out top jobs.

Thursday's votes from Britain won't be counted until after polls close in Italy, but Farage's Party appears on course to send a large delegation to a parliament its wants to abolish.

Macron is pinning his hopes on his movement joining with the liberal ALDE voting bloc and other centrist groups to give impetus to his plans for deeper EU integration.

But much will depend on who gets the top jobs: the presidencies of and the Commission, the of parliament, the of the

The 29 EU leaders have been invited to a summit dinner on Tuesday to decide how to choose the nominees, and Germany's is expected to back the lead EPP candidate for

Macron and some other leaders oppose both Weber, a German conservative MEP with no experience, and the idea that the parliament should get to choose one of its own for Brussels' prime post.

But whichever way the leaders' council leans, there will be no immediate decision. Instead, will take note of how the debate went and draft the nominations before a June 21 EU summit.

