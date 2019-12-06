JUST IN
GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas for new return filing system on Dec 8
15th Finance Commission submits its report for FY21 to FM Sitharaman

The Commission had a wide-ranging terms of reference contained in the Presidential Notification

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Members of the 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairman, Shri N.K. Singh along with President Ram Nath Kovind (Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
The Finance Commission on Friday submitted its report for the financial year 2020-21 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The panel, headed by N K Singh, on Thursday submitted its report to the President.

"Shri @NKSingh_MP, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, along with the members and senior officials of the Commission, calls on Smt @nsitharaman and presents the Commission's report for the Financial Year 2020-21," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The 15th Finance Commission was constituted by the President of India under Article 280 of the Constitution on November 27, 2017, to make recommendations for a period of five years from April 2020 to March 2025.

The Commission had a wide ranging terms of reference contained in the Presidential Notification.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 21:00 IST

