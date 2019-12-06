15th Finance Commission submits its report for FY21 to FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
12 MNCs want to shift to India from China, take advantage of lower tax: FM
15th Finance Commission may submit interim report to President on Saturday
Govt to upfront infuse Rs 70,000-cr capital into public sector banks
Podcast: Nirmala Sitharaman's various moves to help revive the economy
PSBs consolidation building block for $5 trillion economy: Finance secy
-
The Finance Commission on Friday submitted its report for the financial year 2020-21 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The panel, headed by N K Singh, on Thursday submitted its report to the President.
"Shri @NKSingh_MP, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, along with the members and senior officials of the Commission, calls on Smt @nsitharaman and presents the Commission's report for the Financial Year 2020-21," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
The 15th Finance Commission was constituted by the President of India under Article 280 of the Constitution on November 27, 2017, to make recommendations for a period of five years from April 2020 to March 2025.
The Commission had a wide ranging terms of reference contained in the Presidential Notification.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU