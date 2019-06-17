Fire at RIL plant near Mumbai; none hurt

A fire incident occurred at a plant of the (RIL) in district of but no casualty or damage was reported, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at the at Patalganga Rasayani in Raigad, located around 51 km from here, on Sunday night when one of its units was activated after a month-long halt, a said.

There was a spark in a stored in the unit which led to the fire in a boiler, he said.

Four fire brigade vehicles, including one of the Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire services and three of the RIL, were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after hectic efforts for about an hour, the said.

There was no formal complaint or report of any damage from the company, he said.

An from the said it was a minor fire and there was no casualty.

"It was a minor fire at a plant which was under maintenance. The fire was allowed to continue because of the need to do away with residual hydrocarbon. There have been no injuries," he said.

