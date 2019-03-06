JUST IN
RCom hearing, Samsung Galaxy S10, Rafale case, more: Today's top events
Fire breaks out at CGO complex in Delhi; 25 fire tenders at the spot

Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cgo complex
Photo: Twitter@ANI

A fire broke out Wednesday on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO complex that houses important government offices, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

The Fire department got a call regarding the blaze at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he's safe now, they said, adding fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames.

Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.


The same building houses the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is scheduled to take up Reliance Communications' insolvency plea today. 
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 10:05 IST

