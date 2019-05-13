Five courses of FTII get AICTE approval

Five courses of the (FTII), Pune, have been given approval by the All Council for Technical Education.

The approval makes India's film school, FTII, the first and only institute in this category in the country to receive such recognition.

A list of institutions and approved courses published by the AICTE on Saturday, under its newly-constituted category pertaining to institutes offering courses in applied arts, crafts and design, includes and all its five one-year Post Graduate Certificate courses, an official statement said.

Of the five courses which have received AICTE approval, four are in television wing (direction, electronic cinematography, video editing, and sound recording and TV engineering) and one in film wing (feature film screenplay writing), it said.

"This is a historic moment for the to have received AICTE approval for all five PG Certificate courses. This makes FTII the first film school in to receive this recognition," of FTII Governing Council Brijendra Pal Singh said.

In the recent years, FTII's television courses have been in the limelight winning several National awards and even international honours. The AICTE approval lends more value to the TV courses making them as attractive as the film wing specializations, he said.

