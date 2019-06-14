Five-day-old boy rescued within hours of abduction, woman held

A five-day-old boy abducted from the civic-run Hospital in central on Thursday, was rescued within seven hours, and a woman was arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Hazel Corriea, was nabbed around 12.30 am from a hospital in suburban Vakola around, where she had gone for treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident of abduction had taken place at around 5.30 pm in ward number 7 of the hospital when the baby's mother, (34) was sleeping.

On waking up, she did not find her baby on the bed and informed the hospital staff about it. When staffers checked the video footage of CCTVs installed in the hospital, they spotted a woman rushing out of the medical facility with a baby in her bag, they said.

In a tweet posted on Friday, police said, " station didn't take long to trace the five day old child of from the accused, who abducted him from hospital. has been booked under section 363 of IPC."



" was arrested by within 7 hours," it said in another tweet.

Police said the infant has been handed over to the family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)