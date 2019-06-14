Five-day-old boy rescued within hours of abduction, woman held

-
ALSO READ
5-day-old baby boy stolen from civic hospital; woman booked
Payal Tadvi Suicide: Judicial custody of 3 accused extended till June 21
Tadvi suicide: Crime Branch seeks custody of 3 accused doctors
Mumbai doctor suicide: 2 doctors arrested
Payal Tadvi death case: Bombay HC allows Crime Branch to quiz 3 prime accused for four days
-
A five-day-old boy abducted from the civic-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai on Thursday, was rescued within seven hours, and a woman was arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.
The woman, identified as Hazel Corriea, was nabbed around 12.30 am from a hospital in suburban Vakola around, where she had gone for treatment, police said.
According to police, the incident of abduction had taken place at around 5.30 pm in ward number 7 of the hospital when the baby's mother, Shital Salvi (34) was sleeping.
On waking up, she did not find her baby on the bed and informed the hospital staff about it. When staffers checked the video footage of CCTVs installed in the hospital, they spotted a woman rushing out of the medical facility with a baby in her bag, they said.
In a tweet posted on Friday, Mumbai police said, "Agripada police station didn't take long to trace the five day old child of Sheetal Ramesh Salvi from the accused, who abducted him from Nair hospital. Accused Hazel Corriea has been booked under section 363 of IPC."
"Accused Hazel Corriea was arrested by Agripada police within 7 hours," it said in another tweet.
Police said the infant has been handed over to the family.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU