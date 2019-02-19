Five tents gutted in fire at Kumbh Mela

Five tents were gutted in a fire that broke out at a camp in here Tuesday, officials said.

The fire started at around 11:30 am from a at the camp in Sector 5 here when prasad was being prepared. Four nearby tents were also gutted in the fire, said Pramod Kumar Sharma, the (CFO) of Kumbh.

There was no injury or loss of life in the fire, the said.

Seeing smoke billow out, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire was doused within 10 minutes, the Sharma said.

The tents which caught fire were the ones where 'Kalpwasi' pilgrims from were staying. Quilts and other domestic items were damaged in the fire, the said.

The incident took place on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima.

The penultimate bathing day of the over 50-day-long Kumbh Mela, Maghi Purnima marks the end of the month-long penance period of Kalpwasi pilgrims.

There have been some minor fire incidents at the Kumbh this year.

Last week, Governor escaped unhurt after a fire broke out at a located on the campus here.

