Foreign airlines' India operations to grow 3% in 2019 winter schedule: DGCA

Foreign airlines' flight operations in India are going to increase by 3.05 per cent this "winter schedule", which starts on October 27 and ends on March 28, 2020, according to the data of aviation regulator released on Wednesday.

"The data shows that in last year's winter schedule, foreign operated 2,262 flights per week, which would increase by 3.05 per cent to 2,331 flights per week in this year's winter schedule," said an official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Last year's winter schedule was from October 28, 2018 to March 24, 2019.

In total, 85 foreign operated to and from India during last year's winter schedule as compared to 86 foreign carriers which would be operating in the same period this year, the official said.