JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India bars passengers from EU, UK from March 18 in Covid-19 precaution
Business Standard

Delhi Gurudwara committee issues guidelines for foreigners over coronavirus

Gurdwara authorities have also discontinued providing headscarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday banned the entry of foreigners who have not completed their 15-day stay in India in all gurdwaras in the city to check the transmission of novel coronavirus.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately.

"Only foreigners who have been staying in India for more than 15 days and tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to visit gurdwaras," he said.

Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc will be disinfected regularly.

Gurdwara authorities have also discontinued providing headscarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU