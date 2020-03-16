India bars passengers from EU, UK from March 18 in Covid-19 precaution

With the cases of the swelling in the country, the government on Monday prohibited entry of passengers from EU countries, and the from March 18 till March 31.

The Union health ministry also said four new cases -- one each from Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala, have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 114 on Monday. These cases, include 10 discharged, three cured and two reported deaths.

After the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting, the government has proposed social distancing measures to be in force till March 31, the ministry officials told reporters.

The 'contact tracing activity' of these positive cases has led to identification of more than 5,200 contacts, who are kept under surveillance, they added.

"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020," said Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the ministry said.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," he said.

Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till March 31 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently, he said.



