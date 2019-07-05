Forex reserves hit new high of USD 427.67 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 1.262 billion to scale a fresh high of USD 427.678 billion in the week to June 28, boosted by higher foreign portfolio investments and a stable rupee, RBI data showed Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had surged by USD 4.215 billion to USD 426.42 billion.

During the week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 1.252 billion to USD 399.902 billion.

The reserves nearing USD 428 billion can take care of imports for almost 10 months, according to market experts.

Forex reserves are one of the key revenue earning sources for the central bank, which invests the money in foreign government bonds and also with the IMF and other secure investment classes. A portion of the forex kitty is also used to shore up the gold reserves, which the RBI had increased by over 8 tonnes last fiscal after decades.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 22.958 billion, according to the RBI data.

Special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 3 million to USD 1.456 billion.

The country's reserve position with the fund also rose by USD 7 million to USD 3.361 billion.

