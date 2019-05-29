Former Australian spinner Robertson battling brian cancer

Former Australian off-spinner has revealed that he is battling an and is set to begin an intensive course of and to treat the life-threatening

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with primary brain cancer, otherwise known as gliobastoma, and had to undergone an emergency on May 13 to remove a

He now faces an intense and chemotheraphy programme for 18 months in his effort to contain the

Robertson, who has played four Tests and 13 ODIs, Wednesday thanked his well-wishers for all the support.

"My family and I have been overwhelmed by the incredible show of love and support from so many friends and well-wishers over the past week," Robertson said.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me.

"Thank you again for your positive messages sending me best wishes. It reminds me how fortunate I am to have made so many enduring and genuine friendships over the past 50 years.

"I really appreciate your support, and just can't answer all these messages right now, and kindly request that we have some privacy in the first phase of the battle ahead."



His former teammates and shared their wishes on twitter.

Robertson made his debut against in Chennai in 1998. He picked up a total of five wickets, including that of former In the four Tests that he featured for Australia, he picked 13 wickets.

He also scored 57 runs in a 96-run stand for the ninth wicket with The also snapped five wickets in the third Test of the same series against

Robertson also played 13 ODIs, making his debut against He took 8 wickets in limited over cricket.

