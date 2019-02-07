Four aircraft grounded due to non-payment of dues: Jet Airways

told BSE on Thursday evening that four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements.

The added that it is "actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors" and "making all efforts to minimize disruption to its network due to above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating affected guests (passengers)".

The said in a statement to BSE that it regularly provides aircraft lessors "on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity".

It added:"Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the company's efforts in this regard".

"The company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the of Civil (DGCA)," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)