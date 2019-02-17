Four Kashmiri students of pvt varsity suspended, booked for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin were suspended from a private institute here and later booked for allegedly celebrating the terror attack by posting "anti-national" on an app, officials said Sunday.

The second-year students of the (NIMS), Talveen Manzoor, Iqra, and Uzma Nazir, were suspended for posting on WhatsApp a picture in which they were purportedly seen celebrating the terrorist attack in that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The picture soon went viral, prompting the university administration to take action.

In the suspension order, the NIMS said,"You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating killing of terrorist attack martyrs. The university will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. The act is grave and serious in nature."



Later, a case was registered against the four students following a complaint by the university administration, a said.

The students were booked under relevant provisions of the (IT) Act. Senior officials are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken thereafter, SP (Rural) Harendra Kumar said.

The has also suspended an undergraduate Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the attack.

