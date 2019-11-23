Four members of family charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh

Four members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire at Dokoiso Colony near Gohpur Tinali here, early on Saturday, police said.

A couple along with their two daughters lost their lives in the fire incident, Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said.

The bodies of the deceased have been identified as Ha Tasang (35), his wife Ha Yaning (30) and their daughters Ha Yapi (8) and Ha Yama (6), police said.

A tempo of the family was also completely damaged in the inferno, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

The family originally hailed from Pipsorang in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The police and fire service reached the spot and prevented the fire from spreading to other houses, Amo said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to know the cause of the fire and ascertain the loss of properties, the SP added.

