French ski resort fire kills two

Two people died and a dozen more were injured Sunday in a major fire at the of in the French Alps, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.

The two bodies were found in the burnt-out building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but around 70 firemen had brought it under control by day-break, the local officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)