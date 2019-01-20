JUST IN
French ski resort fire kills two

AFP  |  Lyon 

Two people died and a dozen more were injured Sunday in a major fire at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.

The two bodies were found in the burnt-out building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but around 70 firemen had brought it under control by day-break, the local officials said.

Sun, January 20 2019. 13:30 IST

