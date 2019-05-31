Iran rejects US Mideast peace plan at Quds Day rally

Thousands of Iranians joined annual rallies in support of the Palestinian cause on Friday, rejecting a US peace plan has dubbed the "deal of the century".

The Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, which are held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, were launched by Iran's revolutionary Ayatollah and are held by pro-Iranian groups across the region.

Demonstrators burnt US and Israeli flags and effigies of US and Israeli

They held up posters reading "Quds, the eternal capital of Palestine" and "no to the deal of the century." The long-awaited "deal", which has yet to be unveiled by its architect, Jared Kushner, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of

High-ranking officials attended the rally, including Hassan Rouhani, and

"Undoubtedly, the deal of the century will become the bankruptcy of the century," the state agency quoted Rouhani as telling reporters at the rally.

On his arrival in the more than two years ago, Trump proclaimed his ambition to secure a final accord ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But the odds of his succeeding where every previous US president -- Republican as well as Democrat -- has failed appear particularly low.

Palestinians have broken all contacts with the since he recognised as the capital of in December 2017.

Kushner, who was in on Friday on the latest leg of a regional tour to sell the plan, has looked to an alliance with against as a way to gain Arab support.

The US is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in on June 25-26.

The confirmed on Thursday that it would go ahead despite a snap Israeli set for September.

