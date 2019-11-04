JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

RCEP talks made inspiring progress, may not meet all expectations: China
Business Standard

From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg on outs with Democrats

Mark Zuckerberg's social network in Washington is shrinking

AP/PTI  |  Washington 

Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's social network in Washington is shrinking.

Bipartisan hostility toward Facebook has been building for months. It's been fueled by a series of privacy scandals, Facebook's use by Russian operatives in the 2016 presidential campaign and accusations that the service crushes competitors.

Now, with the 2020 elections approaching, Democrats especially are homing in on Facebook's conduct and its refusal to fact-check political ads and remove the false ones.

Zuckerberg's new strategy involves a personal blitz featuring private meetings in Washington with key lawmakers of both parties and President Donald Trump; small, off-the-record dinners at his California home with conservative journalists and opinion makers; and the occasional keystone public address or TV interview.
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU