Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Q2 net profit down 7% at Rs 165.08 cr

Kishore Biyani-led Ltd on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year-ago, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.74 per cent to Rs 5,449.06 crore during the period under review as against Rs 4,965.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total expenses also rose 10.65 per cent to Rs 5,304.80 crore during the period as against Rs 4,794.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

has a network of 1,550 stores in 432 cities across its brands, including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone, in 16.40 million sq ft area, as on September 30, 2019.

Shares of Future Retail on Thursday settled at Rs 344.15 on the BSE, down 1.45 per cent from its previous close.