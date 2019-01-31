G L Agarwala passes away

-
Ghisa Lal Agarwala, managing editor of Assamese daily Amar Asom, English newspaper Meghalaya Guardian and Hindi morninger Purbanchal Prahari passed away here on Thursday. He was 79.
Agarwala was also the chief managing director of his newspaper house G L Publications Ltd. He was ailing for sometime and passed away at his residence here, according to G L Publication sources.
Agarwala was also associated with the publication of the first Assamese encyclopedia, the sources said, adding, he had authored several books in Assamese language which he had adopted as his own.
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have separately condoled the death of Agarwala.
In a statement, the governor said, "A hardworking and enterprising personality, he contributed immensely to the growth of media in the state."
"He was also a noted social worker who worked for the social empowerment of the down trodden and marginalised section of the society. A multi faceted personality, he was also known for his flair in literature and his death is a great loss to the state," Mukhi said.
Sonowal condoling the demise of Agarwala said his contribution to the different aspects of Assamese society is unparallelled and the people of the state would always remember his works in the fields of journalism and social service.
In a statement, the chief minister said, "by establishing newspapers such as Amar Asom and Hindi daily Purbanchal Prahari, Agarwala contributed immensely to the journalism sector of the state and through his GLP Social Circle he touched many lives in their time of need."
Sonowal has directed the chief secretary to take necessary steps for performing the last rites of Agarwala with full state honours, the statement added.
Opposition Congress Assam president Ripun Bora, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Journalists Associations of Assam (JAA) president Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, and general secretary-cum- national vice president of National Union of Journalists India, NUJI Bhupen Goswami have also separately condoled Agarwala's death.
