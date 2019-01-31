Madras HC issues notice to makers of Mammootty-starrer 'Yatra'

The Thursday issued a notice to producers of the Mammootty starrer 'Yatra', a biopic on late of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

When a civil suit by M Murugan of Sri Saai Lakshmi Pictures of Chennai came up, Justice M Sundar issued a notice to the producers of the movie, 70 MM entertainments and Shiva Mega Film Producers of and Gube of Chennai.

The then posted the matter for further hearing on February 6.

The petitioner claimed that the title and story of the film belonged to him as it was already registered with the Film And Television Producer Guild Of

The shooting of a film with the same name was almost over and was likely to be released by February end, he submitted.

Alleging that the producers did not heed the advice of the guild, the petitioner said they were planning to release it in on February 8.

Hence, he sought a permanent injunction from releasing the movie in Tamil in any theatre on the said date.

Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was a two-time of undivided He took oath as the 14th of the state after the won the 2004 assembly polls.

The party retained power in Andra in the 2009 assembly elections, however, Reddy's second term as chief minister was cut short after he died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)