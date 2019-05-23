Parvesh Verma sets new record for largest victory margin in Delhi; 3 AAP candidates lose deposits

The BJP's West candidate, Parvesh Singh Verma rode on the Modi wave and his father Verma's goodwill to win a second term with a record-breaking margin of 5.78 lakh votes.

Verma broke his own record of having the largest victory margin in

In 2014, he had trounced his closest rival, of the AAP, by a margin of 2,68,586 votes. This time, he got 8,65,648 of the total 1,44,1601 votes polled in the seat.

The Congress's Mahabal Mishra, who stood second, secured 2,87,162 votes.

The BJP's Northwest candidate, Hans Raj Hans, clobbered his closest rival, of the AAP, with a massive margin of 5,53,075 votes. The Singer-turned-politician got 8,48,663 of the total 1,40,2962 votes, while Singh could garner only 2,94,766.

The saffron party's Chandi Chowk candidate, Harsh Vardhan, had the lowest winning margin in the city at just over 2.2 lakh votes.

Three candidates of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, from Chandni Chowk, Brijesh Goyal from and from Northeast Delhi, lost their deposits as they secured less than one-sixth of the total votes polled in their respective constituency.

Goyal polled 1,50,342 of the total 9,20,541 votes, Pandey garnered 1,90,856 of the total 1,46,1475 votes, while Gupta got 1,43,717 of the cumulative 9,74,103 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)