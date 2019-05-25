Pak arrests six for collecting funds for JeM, LeJ

Six militants have been arrested for allegedly collecting funds for terror outfits (JeM) and (LeJ) in province, as Pakistani security forces have launched a crackdown on terror financing after mounting pressure from the global community.

The Counter Department (CTD) of government arrested the six members of the proscribed organisations from various parts of the province for collecting funds for financing terrorism, CTD said in a statement.

The CTD said those arrested were collecting funds for terror financing for their proscribed organisations - and No member of any proscribed organisation wil allowed to collect funds for financing and extremism under the law of land, the CTD said in a statement.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under anti- law for committing offences of terrorism financing.

and of were arrested from Gujranwala, and of from Similarly, and Hamza of were arrested from while of the same banned organisation from

Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF in June last year placed onto its watch list in a bid to push the country to halt support for militant groups.

In February, the FATF decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as the JeM, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the JuD.

The government have arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including JeM Masood Azhar's son and brother and also taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF's properties including seminaries and mosques across the country.

The crackdown came amid tensions with following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 by the JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The has termed the action in accordance with the Plan and meeting the obligations of the FATF.

