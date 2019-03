Govt should come out with details of air strikes: Shatrughan

Shatrughan on Thursday supported demand that the Centre come out with the details of the air strikes in Balakot, including the number of terrorists killed, and described as "tamasha" (theatric) claims about casualties by different leaders of the party.

The also said that he had great respect for veteran Digvijay Singh, who has drawn flak for calling the Pulwama terror attack a durghatna (accident), and said the former Madhya Pradesh wanted to say something but could not choose his words wisely.

I am of the firm opinion that all central ministers/responsible persons should speak in one voice on air strikes and avoid confusing statements. This is the least we can do to honour our brave armed forces, wrote the on his official twitter handle.

However, he also shared the link of a portal with which he had a detailed conversation on the issue.

He was quoted therein as having said our Radha and are saying 400 terrorists were killed. On different channels, Darbaris (court jesters) of the government are saying 300 have been killed.. somebody else says 500 have been killed. What is this



Under these circumstances, not only the opposition but even the common people want to know how many militants were actually killed.. if the Centre comes on record on the issue, I think it would only boost the morale of the public and also bring laurels to the government, he was quoted as saying.

Asked about the faux pas by Digvijay Singh, said I have great respect for him. He is a very mature I do not want to get drawn into a debate over semantics. He wanted to say something but, apparently, could not choose his words wisely.

Speculations have been rife about the future political move of the Bollywood star of yesteryears, who has been critical of his own government and sharing the stage with opposition leaders on many occasions.

Recently, when he praised for the launch of Patna Metro Rail project, it drew a rebuff from the state Nityanand Rai, who made it clear a U-turn would not guarantee him a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, on his part, has kept his cards close to his chest and responded to queries about his future plans with the stock phrase location will be same, situation may be different



implying that he would seek re-election from Patna Sahib for the third consecutive term even if he were to contest as a candidate of some other political party.

