Gehlot demands exact toll in IAF's Balakot anti-terror strike

Tuesday demanded the exact toll of terrorists in India's air strike at a terror facility in Pakistan, while accusing of politicising defence forces' operations.

Gehlot demanded the toll in IAF's anti-terror strike on February 26, saying the knowledge of the figure would give solace to the family members of martyrs in Pulwama terror attack.

They would be relieved that the government has avenged the martyrs' killings, he added.

The said there are different statements on the number of terrorists killed in the air strike and it has triggered a confusion, which has to be clarified by the government.

A message was given first that 350 terrorists were killed in the air strike. Later, BJP claimed 250 people were killed while the said he has no estimate of the number of terrorist killed in the strike," Gehlot told reporters in a conference here.

The differing statements on the terror toll has also exposed the internationally, he claimed.

The has been exposed internationally. He should clarify the position so that the family members of those who got martyred can get solace that the revenge has been taken, he said, backing senior Digvijay Singh's demand for release of evidence like the US did after killing of

Gehlot went on to claim that surgical strikes are nothing new and such decisions are taken on the basis of prevailing situation.

He condemned the prime minister, accusing him of politicising defence forces' operations.

It was unfortunate that the acts of the defence forces were being politicised by and the BJP, he said.

Replying to a question, Gehlot said the democracy and the Constitution is under threat under

Gehlot said it is doubtful if any election would be held at all if Modi becomes prime minister again after the 2019 while hastened to add that he would never become prime minister after the upcoming elections.

"If he has the courage, he should go to the masses and tell them what happened to his promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he challenged.

Continuing his scathing attack on the prime minister, the said Modi broke all democratic traditions and refused to maintain cordial relations with the Opposition after assuming power.

He instead kept on threatening the Opposition, Gehlot added.

Gehlot said Modi keeps on targeting Gandhi family, who does no in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, or

Gehlot also accused the prime minister of misusing agencies like the and the against leaders, be it P Chidambaram or

Why could the or ED not find even a single BJP for taking action against them despite there being no dearth of such leaders facing serious allegations, claimed

Reacting to Gehlot's remarks, said Gehlot has forgotten to maintain the dignity of a chief minister and that's why he has been making such unwarranted comments against the prime minister.

Rejecting allegations of government misusing agencies to target Congress leaders, Saini told reporters that the agencies were doing their work independently and probing the allegations against

So, Gehlot's reaction is natural, he said.

