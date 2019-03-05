Adityanath congratulates sanitation workers, officials for making Kumbh Mela successful

Tuesday congratulated ministers, officials and sanitation workers for making the -- the world's largest gathering of religious pilgrims -- a successful event.

The also announced an award -- Kumbh Seva Medal -- for security personnel deployed at the event which was held here from January 14 to March 4.

"More than 24 crore people have taken the holy dip in the Sangam till now. The Kumbh held at Prayagraj (the new name for Allahabad) will always be remembered for many reasons across the globe, especially for innovations used for cleanliness," Adityanath said.

He said this was the first time that event had a logo with a tagline -- Sarvasiddhiprad Kumbh.

Moreover, for the first time, "over 6,000 organisations participated in the Kumbh Mela", the said.

He said to honour the tradition and culture of India, representatives of 193 countries attended the event.

The chief minister said that "a lot more things have happened in this for the first time like more than 3,000 Non Resident Indians took the holy dip in Sangam."



Devotees also got an opportunity for the first time to see the Akshay Vat after 450 years, he said



Expressing gratitude to Narendra Modi, Adityanath said that under his guidance the has made its presence felt globally.

"For the first time, with the inspiration of Narendra Modi, recognised Kumbh as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity," he said.

Governor also spoke on this occasion, and congratulated the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)