Girl attacked by leopard in Maha's Nashik

A three-and-half year old girl was injured by a Thursday evening in Nashik's taluka, police said.

Ishwari Rajewndra Rahere, a resident of Hanumanwadi in Lakhampur here, was playing in a field at around 7:15 pm when she was attacked in the neck by a leopard, an said Friday.

"She has been shifted to civil hospital. We have asked forest department officials to trap the leopard," he added.

