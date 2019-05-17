JUST IN
Girl attacked by leopard in Maha's Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

A three-and-half year old girl was injured by a leopard Thursday evening in Nashik's Dindori taluka, police said.

Ishwari Rajewndra Rahere, a resident of Hanumanwadi in Lakhampur here, was playing in a field at around 7:15 pm when she was attacked in the neck by a leopard, an official said Friday.

"She has been shifted to Nashik civil hospital. We have asked forest department officials to trap the leopard," he added.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 22:41 IST

