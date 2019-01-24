GL teachers awaiting salaries for six months in J-K, urge guv to intervene

General line teachers in and Kashmir, who are awaiting their salaries for the past six months, have urged to intervene in the matter.

There are over 15,000 such teachers awaiting their wages for the past six months.

"We are awaiting salaries for the past six months. We urge the to intervene into the matter and decide out fate," a of a primary school in Ramban, Mohmmad Younis Katoch, told reporters here.

Katoch said the teachers will demonstrate a protest if there demands were not fulfilled.

"My wife is in a hospital in I have to feed three children and educate them. How can I feed them without my salary," Katoch said.

An association of these teachers have already met the and apprised him of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)