Goa Assembly's acting speaker Michael Lobo wants CM's post, nothing less

Assembly's Michael Thursday said he would prefer to be the if given a chance by his party instead of becoming a

His comments came ahead of election for the Speaker's post in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

The post of fell vacant after incumbent was elected the following the demise of Manohar Parrikar on March 17.

was elected the in March 2017 after the BJP-led government came to power in the state. He has been officiating as the after Sawant took over as the

"As acting Speaker, I have got an opportunity to be the Speaker of the and I don't want to continue to hold this post.

"I have told my party (BJP) that I am not in the race for the post of Speaker," said while talking to reporters in his chamber.

"The Speaker means you have to be very neutral. You cannot take up issues of general public. You can only call government officers and get work done from them.

"You cannot raise issues in the assembly, you cannot raise issues outside the assembly," said the known for issue-based attack on his own government.

Lobo said the Speaker is a neutral position and when someone assumes that office he has to be impartial.

He said a of the should take up that position and then revealed his chief ministerial ambition.

"I wanted to become the CM. The party has not done it. I am still waiting that they will do it," Lobo said.

The MLA said he does not want to become the Speaker even if the forces him to take up the constitutional post.

"If the party forces me to become the CM, I will be ready, but if the party forces to become the Speaker I wont. I am happy as deputy speaker," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)