Goa's crime rate dropped by 8.26% in one year: Governor

Sinha Saturday said the law and order situation in the state remained under control and the crime rate dropped by 8.26 per cent in the last one year.

She also said that cases of rape in the state came down by 21 per cent during that period.

The was addressing Republic Day Parade at Campal Ground in Panaji. BJP patriarch L K Advani was also present on the occasion.

"I am happy to inform you all that during the last year, the law and order situation was under control due to which there was no major untoward incident happened in the state. Due to appropriate action and preventive measures, the crime rate has gone down by 8.26 per cent during last one year," she said.

"Heinous crimes came down by 15 per cent, while the incidents of rape have decreased by 21 per cent in the last one year," she said.

Sinha added that the have introduced self-defence as part of the curriculum, which was empowering girls going to schools and colleges.

She also said that the government has been encouraging organic farming to ensure that the income of farmers is doubled by 2022.

The state has banned fishing by bull trawling and using LED lights, the added.

She stressed that the government should work towards bringing the school drop-out rate to zero.

"The government is committed towards continuous development of educational sector. Emphasis should be given on improving the quality of education, availability of potable water, providing clean toilets and reducing the drop-out rates to zero (nil)," she said.

The governor said that the Policy, which was introduced in July 2018, aims to provide 10,000 jobs to the youth.

Sinha said that the has attracted industrial investment of Rs 1,070 crore through 166 projects creating employment opportunities for 22,586 people.

